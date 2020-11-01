Clayton R. Hoffman III

December 14, 1976 - October 9, 2020

Puyallup, Washington - On Friday, October 9th, 2020 Clayton R. Hoffman III passed away, unexpectedly, at the young age of 43. Clayton was born on December 14th, 1976 in Puyallup, WA. He graduated Puyallup high School in 1995. He spent the past 17 years as a Conductor Switchman for the Tacoma Rail and was elected by his peers to the General Chairperson of LCA-TMB1 Union in 2012. He loved his job and throughout the years took serious pride in his role to bring equality for his union Brothers. "Clayton was known to have negotiated one of the best contracts in shortline history for his members and brought those members to a livable wage." Bill Price, President 556.

From an early age, Clayton had a true love for cars. He shared this passion throughout a long, meaningful friendship with Steve Barker and quickly became an extended part of his family. Barker and his family immediately fell in love with Clayton's 'larger than life' personality; just as everyone who knew him did. Clayton loved the outdoors and enjoyed spending his time on the Cispus River at his cabin chopping wood, working on his property or riding his quad. He loved his independence and he could fix just about anything. He damn near thrived on NOT needing anyone. Clayton loved a good party, seeking adventure and sharing all the stories that came from both. He was known to always have a smile on his face and a drink in his hand. He loved working on his projects, grilling, his friends, family and whiskey – not necessarily in that order. Clayton was an old soul, born way past his time and gone too soon. To those that he loved, Clayton is remembered as a generous, loyal, thoughtful man, a friend who would never let you down. A man who was tough on the outside but had a heart of gold on the inside.

Clayton was loved deeply by many; which became very apparent after his passing. The sheer number of people affected by his death speaks more to who he was as a person, than anyone ever could. He was a friend, brother, son, union member, jokester and one of the best guys you could have in your corner. And that, we think, is the most important thing in life. Clayton has left an unimaginable void in the lives of the people who love him. He will be missed deeply and the memories he has left us all with will be reflected on often for a good laugh to get through the hard days.

Clayton is survived by his father Clayton Hoffman II (deceased), mother Margaret Hoffman, brother Jason Hoffman and sister Christie Redding, along with his nephew and nieces Riley, Parker, Maggiejae and Elizabeth. A small service will be held on November 7th at Hills Funeral home in Puyallup Washington, 3pm.





