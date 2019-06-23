Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cleo Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cleo Nelson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cleo Nelson Obituary
Cleo Nelson Cleo M. Nelson Age 93, born in Denver, Colorado 15 Oct 1925, surrounded by family, passed away 21 June 2019 at her home in Puyallup, Washington. She was a resident of Puyallup for over 60 years. Cleo is survived by her son Ed (Benay), daughter Betty, son Jim (Debbie), son Bruce (Vicki) and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She lovingly cared for all of her large, extended family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Memorial service will be held on 26 June 2019 at 11:00am at Sumner United Methodist Church, 901 Wood Ave.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.