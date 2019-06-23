|
Cleo Nelson Cleo M. Nelson Age 93, born in Denver, Colorado 15 Oct 1925, surrounded by family, passed away 21 June 2019 at her home in Puyallup, Washington. She was a resident of Puyallup for over 60 years. Cleo is survived by her son Ed (Benay), daughter Betty, son Jim (Debbie), son Bruce (Vicki) and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She lovingly cared for all of her large, extended family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Memorial service will be held on 26 June 2019 at 11:00am at Sumner United Methodist Church, 901 Wood Ave.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 23, 2019