Clifton "Kip" Coy 09/14/1940 - 01/15/2020 Kippy, as his grandchildren affectionally called him, lived a happy life surrounded by family, friends, and the Puget Sound. Born in 1940, he passed away on January 15, 2020 in Gig Harbor, WA. Kip is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Sharon Gaffney Coy, son Michael, daughters Stephanie and Kimberly, and seven grandchildren. Kip strived to be a true friend to all, including Bill W. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com to leave online condolences. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 22, 2020