|
|
Clinton Doucette Clinton Herbert Doucette, 87, of Tacoma, Washington passed away August 26; 2019. Born March 04, 1932 to Ernest and Edith Doucette in Tacoma, WA. Clint attended Gray Junior High School. At the age of 18; Clint joined union and became an Oiler on machines eventually becoming a crane operator. He retired in 1986, Clint was a union member for 69 years.Clint enjoyed talking about years operating cranes, hunting and fishing, visiting Reno and Las Vegas,and,going on numerous cruises. Survivors include wife Lorraine, sister Evelyn, step sons Bob, Don, Tom, Dave, sons John Sr., Allen, Chris, daughters Annette, Darla. Services will be held at The New Tacoma Cemetery Saturday September 21, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Reception to follow at Burrs Restaurant in Lakewood between 2:30 and 4:30PM.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 11, 2019