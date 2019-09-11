Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clinton Doucette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clinton Herbert Doucette

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clinton Herbert Doucette Obituary
Clinton Doucette Clinton Herbert Doucette, 87, of Tacoma, Washington passed away August 26; 2019. Born March 04, 1932 to Ernest and Edith Doucette in Tacoma, WA. Clint attended Gray Junior High School. At the age of 18; Clint joined union and became an Oiler on machines eventually becoming a crane operator. He retired in 1986, Clint was a union member for 69 years.Clint enjoyed talking about years operating cranes, hunting and fishing, visiting Reno and Las Vegas,and,going on numerous cruises. Survivors include wife Lorraine, sister Evelyn, step sons Bob, Don, Tom, Dave, sons John Sr., Allen, Chris, daughters Annette, Darla. Services will be held at The New Tacoma Cemetery Saturday September 21, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Reception to follow at Burrs Restaurant in Lakewood between 2:30 and 4:30PM.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clinton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.