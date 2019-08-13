|
Clinton L. Brown 8/26/1943 - 7/22/2019 Clint was born in Macomb, IL on August 26, 1943. At the age of 75, he passed away peacefully in his home in Auburn, WA on July 22, 2019. He joined the U.S. Army in 1964 serving 3 years. He proudly worked for The Boeing Company and retired after 35 years of service. Clint is preceded by his parents, Cleon and Cora Brown. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Sachiko Brown, son Wayde Brown, step-sons James Lindsay, John Lindsay (Colette), Joseph Lindsay (Debra), and step-daughter Jerri Lindsay; 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, sister Beverly Richardson (Thomas) and brother Gary (Pam). Clint was a dedicated family man, an avid musician, chess, bowling and ping pong player. Clint thoroughly enjoyed playing music with his son, Wayde and grandson, Quinten Brown. They were called THE POTATO(E) FINGERS and performed at many venues, including Billy McHales, Rhythm & Brews, Stonegate Pizza, and many parties and retirement homes. Private family viewing was held on July 25, 2019. No funeral will be held per his request. Donations may be made to ().
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 13, 2019