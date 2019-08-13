Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clinton Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clinton L. Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clinton L. Brown Obituary
Clinton L. Brown 8/26/1943 - 7/22/2019 Clint was born in Macomb, IL on August 26, 1943. At the age of 75, he passed away peacefully in his home in Auburn, WA on July 22, 2019. He joined the U.S. Army in 1964 serving 3 years. He proudly worked for The Boeing Company and retired after 35 years of service. Clint is preceded by his parents, Cleon and Cora Brown. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Sachiko Brown, son Wayde Brown, step-sons James Lindsay, John Lindsay (Colette), Joseph Lindsay (Debra), and step-daughter Jerri Lindsay; 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, sister Beverly Richardson (Thomas) and brother Gary (Pam). Clint was a dedicated family man, an avid musician, chess, bowling and ping pong player. Clint thoroughly enjoyed playing music with his son, Wayde and grandson, Quinten Brown. They were called THE POTATO(E) FINGERS and performed at many venues, including Billy McHales, Rhythm & Brews, Stonegate Pizza, and many parties and retirement homes. Private family viewing was held on July 25, 2019. No funeral will be held per his request. Donations may be made to ().
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clinton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.