Clinton Payne
1926 - 2020
Clinton Payne
July 24, 1926 - October 13, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Clinton D Payne passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020 at the age of 94. He was born in Tacoma on July 24, 1926. Dad graduated from Lincoln High School in 1944. He immediately enlisted in the Navy and served during WW II. Dad was proud of his service as a gunner on a Navy PBM Mariner seaplane. After leaving the service he married Evelyn (Buness), they were married for 37 years before mom's passing in 1985. Dad had a successful 30 year career as a custom builder in Alaska and Pierce County. After retirement dad married for the second time to Kathy (Hanninen). They were married for 22 years before her passing in 2013.
Dad lived everyday to the fullest and was very active well into his nineties. The adjectives are many: world traveler, snow birder, mountain climber ( 3 continents), hunter, fisherman, river rafter, hiker, artist, craftsman, poet, church founder, church builder, Deacon, Sunday school teacher, generous benefactor (over 50 charities), and a proud yet humble Christian. But most of all, dad was a loving, kind and gentle husband, father, and grandfather. As his worldly life slipped away, his last words to his two children were "what a life". Dad was a man from an age that will always be coveted and revered by generations to follow. It has been said by many, his was a "life well lived".
He is survived by his son Doug (Alice), his daughter Karen, and his grandsons Erik and Torey. He is also survived by stepdaughters Jude (Randy) and Vicki (Lee- deceased), step grandchildren Justin, Jessica, and Michele, and two step greatgrandchildren. Clint was pre-deceased by his parents Clyde and Helen Payne, brother Bud, sister Delores, and a host of relatives and friends.
A private graveside service was held at Mountain View Memorial Park in Lakewood, WA. A celebration of dad's life will be held at a less viral future date. Please consider a donation in dad's memory to a worthy humanitarian charity of your choosing.


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 25, 2020.
