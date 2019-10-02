|
|
Clinton Steiger Clinton C. Steiger, a longtime resident of Pacific, Washington, passed away on September 18, 2019, at the age of 79. Clint was born on May 11, 1940, in Mobridge, South Dakota to Christian and Caroline (Junker) Steiger. He graduated from Auburn High School in 1958. In May of 1981, he married Ellen Thomas and together, in his home town of Pacific, they raised their beloved daughter, Tamira. Before settling into his career of 40 plus years as a Tire Wholesaler, he worked at Campbell's Service Station in Pacific, owned a 76 Gas Station in Auburn and was a volunteer firefighter. Clint was a classic car enthusiast and owned many over his remarkable 79 years of life. During his younger years, he enjoyed going to Classic Car shows at Big Daddy's Drive-In, watching the races at Spanaway Speedway (before they closed) and attending the Ellensburg Rodeo. In his later years, he loved watching NASCAR on television. Clint remained active in the community and served on the City of Pacific City Council for what would have been 20 years this December. Clint also served on the Board of the Valley Regional Fire Authority and was a member of the Auburn Aerie #2298 Fraternity Order of Eagles. Clint is preceded in death by his father, Christian, his mother, Caroline, and many extended family members. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Ellen, Daughter, Tamira (Jake), Step-sons, Steven, and Craig Johnson, Step-grandchildren Troy and Alexandra Johnson, Sister, Vivian (Lyle), and many extended family members. He impacted numerous lives, was deeply loved, and will be missed by all. Family, friends, and others whose lives Clint touched are invited to his Celebration of Life on Saturday, October 5th, at the Sumner Sportsman's Club 15711 96th St. E., Puyallup WA 98372, from 1:00 to 6:00 pm. His family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Multi-Care Auburn Medical Center for their support, attentiveness, and loving care. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Auburn Area Fire Medic Fund at 1101 D St. NE., Auburn, WA 98002 in the name of Clinton Steiger.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 2, 2019