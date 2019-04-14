Col. (Ret.) Peter Dudley Williams 4/1/1932 - 4/3/2019 Peter D. Williams was born in 1932 in Santa Monica, CA and passed away April 3, 2019 in The Villages, FL. Pete retired as a US Air Force fighter pilot in 1984 from McChord AFB, then worked for Boeing for 11 years. He was a natural athlete who loved golf, snow and water skiing, bowling, and boating. He and his wife LaVerne, who passed in 2017, were members of both the Tacoma Yacht Club and St. John Bosco Catholic Church for many years. Pete is survived by his sister, Valerie Lee of Mashpee, MA, and his daughters Stacey Williams, of Denver, CO, Leslie Williams and Janet Griffin, both of Winter Springs, FL, as well as granddaughters Rachel, Emily, and Anne. All who knew Pete will miss his vibrant energy and sense of humor. Service, celebration of life and requests for donation intention details, or to leave the family condolences, please visit www.hiers-baxley.com.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 14, 2019