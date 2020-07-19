1/1
Colleen Batinovich
Colleen Batinovich 04/28/1928 07/15/2020 "Do not go gentle into that good night" Colleen Margaret Batinovich (McLarney), born April 28, 1928 in Port Angeles, Washington, died July 15, 2020 in Tacoma. She is preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Josephine McLarney, her sister Dolores, her husband of over 50 years Jack, their infant son Kelly, son-in-law Tom and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Colleen is survived by her daughter Kathleen, son Tony (Whispi), five grandchildren Kelli (John), Andy (Robin), Alex, Chris and Makayla and three great-grandchildren Carter, Chase and Laurel. Colleen was a woman with a lot of "sass" and "spunk" and fought through many medical issues until she passed on the 15th. Her family was her number one passion, and she loved family birthdays and holiday gatherings. She was the family historian and has thousands pictures of her family, friends and life's events dating back to the late 1800's. Colleen was very proud of her Irish heritage and she was able to visit Ireland twice in her lifetime. She had great faith and was a devote Roman Catholic at both Saint Leo's and Saint Rita's churches. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick Catholic Church on July 22, 2020 at 11:00am. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com to leave online condolences. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
