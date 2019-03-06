Colleen Lois Ide 7/13/1948 2/25/2019 Colleen Ide, a longtime resident of Tacoma, passed away on Monday, February 25 at St. Joseph hospital Born on July 13, 1948 in Seattle, WA, the daughter of John and Nancy Sullivan. Colleen graduated from Wilson High School in 1966. She attended nursing school through Bates Technical College where she trained with the Nun's at St. Joseph Hospital. Colleen became a Nurse in 1967. She worked at various nursing facilities throughout the Tacoma area. She worked at Tacoma Lutheran Home until her retirement. At Tacoma Lutheran home she was blessed with great co-workers, families and residents. She enjoyed going to movies & concerts, socializing, playing Bingo and trips to any casino with friends. She had a wonderful smile that could light up a room. Colleen is survived by her children: Jeffrey, Kimberlee (Will), Stephanee (Kevin), Stephen, Justin and Jessicah. Her precious grand-children: Jack, Kaylynn, William, Sage, Marissa, Sarah, Christian, Tyler, Thomas and Sophie. She is preceded in death by her husband, Justin Ide. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, March 11 at 1:00 pm in Lakewood Wa. Edwards Memorial 11020 South Tacoma Way - Lakewood WA A Potluck reception will follow.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary