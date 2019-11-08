|
Colleen (Pedro) Palmer Colleen Palmer better known as Pedro, 69, passed away on Sunday October 6th, 2019, in Spokane Wa, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Robert and Corinne Lindberg, on September 10th, 1950. Pedro graduated from Wilson High School in 1969 and received a degree in Early Childhood Education from Clover Park Technical College. Pedro is survived by her children Corinne Ells, of Tacoma; and Adam Lay, of Spokane. She is also survived by two grandchildren Taten and Marley Ells, sister Candance English, brother Rod Lindberg, sister-in-law Barb Lindberg, nephews Brad English and Jefferson Lindberg, niece Erika Linderg Nickel, and her step mother Irene Lindberg. Pedro's passion was her family and friends, she loved to cook for a full house and was always the life of the party. She was known for her infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit. Pedro truly had a heart of gold. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday November 9th at 2pm, at the Mountaineers of Tacoma 2302 N 30th St, Tacoma, WA 98403
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 8, 2019