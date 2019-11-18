|
Command Sargent Major Arnold Wright Retired Command Sargent Major Arnold Wright began his last duty on October 19, 2019 after a month long hospital stay. He was 84 years old Arnold was born in Friar's Point, Mississippi and began his long and honorable military career in 1950. Two years later, as a member of the 3rd Infantry Division and not yet 18 years old, he was sent to serve in the Korean War. He completed two tours in Korea. Arnold also completed a tour in Vietnam with an Ordinance Unit. In July of 1977 after numerous duty assignments in the US and Europe, he came to Fort Lewis WA to fill the post's top enlisted job, Post Command Sargent Major. He held the position until he retired. In 1960 he married "Dot" Dorothy Blackwell (deceased) who soldiered with him through several tours, duties, and moves. She was his strength, his love, and financial wizard for 52 years. They settled with their children in Lakewood, WA. He is survived by his current wife Hilma Tappin-Wright; daughter Sygrid Wright of Charlotte, NC; son Ronald Wright; grandson Kohl Wright; granddaughters Sierra and Sydney Wright; sister Pearl Ponder of San Diego, CA; and a host of nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and the Lakewood-Tacoma WA community. A job well done.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 18, 2019