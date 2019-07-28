|
Connie Barabe Connie Jean Barabe was born January 16, 1934 in Preston, Idaho. She earned her angel wings July 22, 2019. She moved to Tacoma as a child where she attended McCarver and Lincoln. She was a permanent fixture at the Tacoma Mall from the day it was opened. Her passion was shoe sales, beginning with Pennys, then on to Childrens Bootery. She finished her career at Nordstrom and retired in 1999. She was a pacesetter at Nordstrom and exceeded her annual sales goal for over 10 years in a row. She enjoyed travelling, reading, bingo, pinochle and spending time with family. She moved to Kansas in 2007 and then to Oregon in 2015 where she resided until passing. Connie is survived by daughters Cynthia Lamm, Roberta Jaspers (Brad) and Christie Lindsay (Mike). She will be dearly missed by grandchildren, Richard Leslie (Darlene), Fallon Lewis, Constance Consola-Trammell (Conor), and Mallory Lewis as well as 16 great grandchildren. Other survivors include her brother William G Stalder and several nieces and nephews. Connie was preceded in death by her precious son Phillip, granddaughter Jacquelyn Consola and sister Jacquelyn Clark. A memorial service will be held Saturday August 3rd at noon at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 27410 Parkdale Rd, Rainier, OR 97048.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 28, 2019