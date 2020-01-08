|
Connie Diluzio Connie, passed away peacefully November 23, 2019 in Puyallup Washington. She was 91. Married to Ray DiLuzio for 66 years. She was the greatest Mom, Grandmother, and great great Grandmother. She will be missed immensely. She is survived by her brother Jerry Disotell, daughter Carol Holmgren, son Brad, grandchildren Angela Vogt, Chris Fletcher , 7 great grand children and 5 great great grand children. A Memorial service will be held January 9th. at 11:00 am. Willows Retirement Center 4502 6 th st SE Puyallup, WA 98374.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 8, 2020