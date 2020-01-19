|
Connie Joan Steckler Connie Joan Steckler passed with peace and grace on January 7, 2020 at the young age of 77 with her family by her side. She was born in Tacoma, WA graduated from Lincoln High School and worked for the Weyerhaeuser Co. Connie married and had four children with her first husband. She enjoyed being a homemaker. Connie had an amazing gift and love of art. She taught toll painting classes for years, won numerous awards and later opened her own store in Fircrest displaying her talents. Quilting was another passion she excelled at and enjoyed making gifts for friends and family. Those who knew her have a beautiful piece of her work in their homes to treasure her memory. Her favorite hobby was golf. She would often gaze out the window of her store at the golf course and state she would retire some day and just PLAY GOLF. Connie married Nick Steckler in 1994. They resided in Steilacoom for years and both were avid golfers. They decided to pack up and move to Arizona in 2004 to pursue retirement and the love of the sport. Connie also loved traveling and spent years visiting all her favorite places and distant relatives. But her true love was the salt water where her life was spent on the beach from Vashon Island to Gig Harbor. Later in life she spent her summers in Washington State with her family living on the beach, loving every moment. Connie is preceded in death by her parents Wilfred and Ruth Emery. By her children Angie Erickson (Kurt), Lisa Sprague (Andy), Mike Menotti (Lori) and Chris Menotti, grandchildren Sara, Samantha, Shari, Shelby and great grandchildren Nora, Lillian and Michael She is survived by her husband Nick's children Scott Steckler ( Michelle) Greg Steckler ( Debbie), Rachael Moore ( Brian) and grandchildren Jennifer, Jamie Steckler, Christopher and Ellie Moore. Connie's life was full as she was always able to pursue the things that brought her great joy and happiness. You are a true hero to us all mom and a pillar of strength who will be dearly missed by all who knew you and appreciated your special gifts and talents. Memorials / Donations: National Foundation For Cancer Research 5515 Security Ln. Suite 1105 Rockland MD. 20852 There will be a celebration of life February 27, 2020 from 2-4pm at Pebble Creek Tuscany Falls (Chianti Room).
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 19, 2020