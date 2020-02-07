|
Connie Kuhlman Connie Lee Kuhlman, age 72, passed away peacefully January 30, 2020 in her home with her husband and children by her side. Connie was born March 8, 1947, in Smithfield, Pennsylvania and moved to California at 18 and started what would be her lifelong commitment to raising her family. She was blessed with three wonderful children and in 1974, married the love of her life, Gary, who would be by her side for all the adventures and milestones ahead. Connie approached life with determination and intent. She overcame many obstacles to build a life that was by all measures a success. She was fiercely protective of her children, loyal to her friends, and committed beyond measure to Gary and the family they built. She made a difference in the lives she touched as wife, mother, grandmother, friend and volunteer. Connie is survived by her husband of 45 years, Gary, her son Jeff (Vanessa), daughter Kellie (Tom) and daughter Jennifer (Darin) and her 5 grandchildren Samantha, Sydney, DJ, Brody & Kayla. There will be a service for Connie at Faith Covenant Church in Sumner on February 13th, 2020 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a in her honor.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 7, 2020