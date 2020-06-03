Connie Pentecost May 22, 1947 - May 6, 2020 Connie Marie (Reitan) Pentecost, 72, of Tacoma, WA, passed peacefully from congestive heart failure complications on May 6, 2020, at home surrounded with love & family. She was born May 22, 1947, in Bremerton, WA, to the late Myrtle & Ralph Reitan. She was the oldest of 3 siblings. After graduating from Highline High School (1965), she started working at Boeing in the payroll accounting department where she met the love of her life, Larry Pentecost. Together, they made a home in Tacoma & gave birth to their only son, Jay in 1980. Jay's was born with developmental disabilities and they dedicated their lives to his care. Larry went into early retirement as Jay's fulltime caretaker until his death in 2011, while Connie worked as a bank branch manager in the Tacoma branches of Puget Sound Bank, Key Bank & Columbia Bank on Pearl. Their attention to Jay never wavered including setting Jay up with care in his own apartment. They became loyal supporters of Special Olympics & Metro Parks Specialized Recreation where Jay was a regular contestant.As a family, they were avid sports fans & lifelong season ticket holders of the Tacoma Rainiers previously the Tigers. Connie was also committed to service, impacting lives of others as member of P.E.O Sisterhood & Tacoma North Rotary (1987). She held several board positions over the years including President. She loved the friends she made over years & is remembered dearly for her generous heart. Connie was laid to rest with Larry at Tahoma National Cemetery.



