Connie Courtney Schafer Connie Courtney Schafer was born May 11th, 1945 in Lemmon SD. She went to be with her Lord and Savior August 2nd, 2019 at St. Anthony's Hospital in Gig Harbor from combined complications from Pulmonary Fibrosis and Congestive Heart Failure. She was at complete peace and was filled with the Joy of the Lord. Mom will be missed deeply but we find comfort knowing she is rejoicing in Heaven. Connie is survived by daughters Jami Buckley (Andy) of Gig Harbor and Jennifer Gould (Bob) of Puyallup. Grandchildren Ally and Colton Trout, Madison and Michael Gould, sisters Patricia Negaard and Kaye Zenk (Rod) both of Walker, MN. A Celebration of life will be held at 11a.m. Tuesday, August 27th @ Harborview Fellowship Church 4819 Hunt St NW, Gig Harbor 98335
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 22, 2019