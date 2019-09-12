|
Coral Jean Miller Jean Miller was born at home in Mineral, Washington on July 7, 1936 to Roland and Lenora (Sally) Harting. Her mother was from the pioneer Scalf family. Jean, who was raised in Elbe and Ashford, graduated from Eatonville High School in 1954. Most of her life was spent in Pierce County close to her birthplace. At the University of Washington, she trained as a nurse and later cared for patients at Lakewood General. Jean cofounded several businesses including Diagnostic Laboratories, Miller Feedmill, Tacoma Transloading, and Beer Perfect. In the 1970s she ran a campaign to join the local legislature and eventually became the Secretary Treasurer for the 2nd District Republicans. For many years she worked her political know-how and made very special friends there. In her down time, she had a heart for sailing and for a while was the President of TYC Shipmates. Jean loved dogs, horses, books, the YMCA, her country, and her friends and family. Her large circle of friends went from homeless people she generously helped to sitting US Presidents. Jean is remembered by her son Martin Miller (Kim); daughter Chris Anne Miller; grandson Jonathan Miller; and her many nieces, nephews, and beloved friends. The Miller family gives special thanks to Jean's friends and neighbors who blessed and helped them through recent events. A graveside service is scheduled for 2pm on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Rainey Valley Cemetery in Glenoma, Washington. A reception luncheon will follow at the senior center in Morton, Washington. Arrangements provided by Weeks' Dryer Mortuary. Please visit www.dryermortuary.com to sign the online guest book.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 12, 2019