Corinne "Cay" O'Brien Corinne (Cay) O'Brien age 92 of Puyallup, passed away peacefully at home on September 4th. She was born in 1926 to Fred & Corinne Young in Bismarck, ND. She was predeceased by her 3 brothers, husband Thomas O'Brien and sons Patrick & Michael O'Brien. She is survived by her sister Mercedes (Ann) Benscoter, daughters; Kathy Sarten, Bridget Pilgrim, Mary Eastwood & Maggie Sturgis, sons; Tom O'Brien, Joe O'Brien, Jim O'Brien & Andy O'Brien, 22 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Corinne attended Roosevelt High School in Seattle and Seattle University, where she met her future husband, Thomas O'Brien. They were married in 1947 and lived in Seattle until moving to Mountlake Terrace in 1955 where they raised their family and were active members of St Pius X Parish. She was a passionate supporter of all her children's sports & other activities and joked about how many bleachers she sat on attending so many games. After retirement, they moved to Puyallup in 1990 to be near family members. Corinne started golfing at the age of 40 and remained an avid golfer until her 80's. She was very proud of getting a hole in one in a tournament. She also loved: playing the piano for family sing a longs, card and board games, needlepoint, gardening, camping, and any activity involving her family. Her unique sense of humor, wit and "one liners" brought many laughs to us all. She especially loved visits from her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She just loved to hold babies and babies loved her! She will be greatly missed by her extensive family, but all are thankful for her long and full life. A funeral service will be held on September 12 at 11 AM at All Saints Church in Puyallup with a reception to follow. Rosary will precede the service at 10:15 AM. All family and friends are welcome. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Mary Bridge Children's Hospital, Tacoma.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 8, 2019