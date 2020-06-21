Courtland "Corky" C. Nordgren, Jr. Courtland (Corky) Nordgren, Jr. passed away at Overlake Hospital in Bellevue, WA on May 13, 2020, at the age of 89, & just 5 days after his wife, Patricia (Pat) Nordgren passed. His passing was due to end-stage renal failure after being on dialysis for 2 years. They were married for 59 years. Corky was born on Jan. 18, 1931 & was raised in St. Paul, MN along with his one sister, Noel. His parents were Courtland Sr. & Helen Nordgren. From a very young age, Corky & Noel were raised separately by their grandparents after their father's death, & Corky lived with his maternal grandmother, Josephine Nelson. He attended Cretin military prep school & then went on to graduate from West Point Military Academy, class of 1953. Corky attended Ranger School & he often liked to share with others that he completed over 200 jumps. He was stationed at various Army bases in the U.S., Germany, as well as Panama & the Dominican Republic. While stationed at Ft. Riley, KS, he joined friends for a weekend leave in Kansas City, MO, & had a chance encounter where he met his future wife, Patricia (Pat). They had a short courtship & were married in 1961 at the chapel at Ft. Riley. They later moved to Ft. Ord in Monterey, CA where Kathryn was born, then briefly to the Panama Canal Zone where Mary Ann was born. After Panama, they moved to the Dominican Republic for several years. Corky also served two tours in Vietnam where he earned the Bronze Medal. Their final military move was to Ft. Lewis, WA, where Corky completed his 21st year in the Army & retired. After retirement, they decided to remain in WA & Corky became a realtor in the Lakewood area where they lived for over 40 years. For the past 5 years, Corky & Pat lived at University House Assisted Living & then Patriots Glen in Bellevue, WA. Most people could spot Corky from afar, as he often wore his signature yellow cardigan. Corky never met a stranger & could talk to anyone. He had a special talent of remembering people's names, details about them & could recall them quite clearly, even in his final years. Corky was your textbook people-person extrovert & was the king of one-liners, often laughing out loud at his own jokes. Sports trivia, especially related to college teams & mascots, was shared with anyone who would listen. Music was also an important part of his life; he sang in the West Point Glee Club, sang in the church choir & he always had the radio tuned to KINGFM for classical music. He enjoyed playing golf & was known for his "unique" golf swing. An avid reader, Corky had stacks of magazines & books around his favorite recliner. Both he & Pat were regular bowlers at the Ft. Lewis & McChord bowling alleys. They enjoyed occasional travels & their favorite spot was the Oregon Coast. Corky renewed his faith in his later years & was an active member at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Lakewood, WA. He participated in several bible study groups & served faithfully for many years with his favorite ministry, Kairos a prison ministry focused on reaching inmates at McNeil Island, WA. Corky will lovingly be remembered by his church, bowling & Kairos ministry friends, but especially by his two daughters, Kathryn Parker & Mary Ann McCarthy, their spouses, Dave Parker & Pete McCarthy, & his 4 grandchildren, Brandon, Carson, Andrew & Lauren Parker. He is also survived by his nephew, Cass Lyman & niece, Kori Mitchell.



