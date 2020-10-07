Craig Allen Wareham

February 26, 1970 - September 24, 2020

Tacoma, Washington - Craig Allen Wareham was born to Monte and Janice Wareham on February 26th, 1970 in Bellingham, Washington. He left our material world on Thursday, September 24th at 1:12pm.

Passionate about gardening, folklore, and music, Craig attended hundreds of live concerts and performances with close friends. He cultivated enormous and elaborate gardens, and formed deep bonds with plants and animals. Then, in 2016, Craig and Joel opened their home to an 18-year old homeless gay youth, taking in Bandit Munro as their unoffical adopted son.

Craig is survived by his husband Joel W. Vogt, his adopted son Bandit Jordan Munroe, his adoptive sister Tomi Louise Qualman, his sisters Wendy Wareham & Michelle Wareham, and countless loving friends. We will always see his smile in the glint of sunlight off a green leaf, hear his extravagant laughter in the barking of dogs, and catch his shrewd glance in the eyes of lurking kittens.





