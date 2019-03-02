Craig Milton Craig Steven Milton also known as Muggs, born on April 22, 1958 in Puyallup WA, a life long resident of Graham WA, passed on January 30 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents Warren Charles Milton and Rita Janet Milton. He is survived by his brother Wayne (Loree) Milton, sister Alison (Steve) Gardiniere, brother Brian (Lisa) Milton and many nieces and nephews: Scott Milton, Travis Milton, Tanner Milton Shaylynn Milton, Earl Gardiniere, Francesca Gardiniere, Grace Rogers and Warren Gardiniere. Muggs loved the outdoors - hunting, fishing, and just being in the woods. He was a great friend to many and if you needed him he'd be there in a heartbeat. He was a legend in his own time and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Please join us in celebrating Muggs' life on Friday March 8, 2019 at 11:00 am at Our Lady Queen of Heaven, 14601 A Street Tacoma (Spanaway) 98444. There will be a reception following the service at Frontier Park Lodge, 21718 Meridian East Graham WA 98338 at 1:30 pm

