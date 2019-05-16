Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Martin Of Tours
2303 54th Ave E
Fife, WA 98424
(253) 922-7882
Rosary
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church
Fife, WA
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church
Fife, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Craig Stump
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig S. Stump M.D. Ph.D.


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Craig S. Stump M.D. Ph.D. Obituary
Craig Stephan Stump, MD, PhD Craig Stephan Stump, MD, PhD, died May 4, 2019, after a brief, but serious illness. He was born in Tacoma, Washington, on April 12, 1961, to Louis and Janet Stump. Craig resided with his wife and two sons in Tucson, Arizona, where he was an Associate Professor and Program Director of the Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism Fellowship at the University of Arizona College of Medicine -Tucson, as well as clinical staff at the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Jane, and their two sons Nathan (25) and Isaac (19); parents Louis and Janet Stump, brothers Marty (Mary Mikel) Stump, Mike (Julie) Stump, sister LouAnn Rhea of Washington, and several nieces and nephews from Alaska and Washington. A recitation of the Rosary will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019, with a memorial service and funeral mass to follow, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, Fife.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.