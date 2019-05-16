Craig Stephan Stump, MD, PhD Craig Stephan Stump, MD, PhD, died May 4, 2019, after a brief, but serious illness. He was born in Tacoma, Washington, on April 12, 1961, to Louis and Janet Stump. Craig resided with his wife and two sons in Tucson, Arizona, where he was an Associate Professor and Program Director of the Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism Fellowship at the University of Arizona College of Medicine -Tucson, as well as clinical staff at the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Jane, and their two sons Nathan (25) and Isaac (19); parents Louis and Janet Stump, brothers Marty (Mary Mikel) Stump, Mike (Julie) Stump, sister LouAnn Rhea of Washington, and several nieces and nephews from Alaska and Washington. A recitation of the Rosary will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019, with a memorial service and funeral mass to follow, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, Fife.

