|
|
Crispulo Patajo Jr. With deep love and sadness, Crispulo Patajo Jr's family said goodbye to him on September 29, 2019. Born in 1954 in Taegu, Korea, Crispulo was the first child of Crispulo Sr. & Jung Ok Patajo. As a certified black belt instructor of Isshinryu Karate he shared his passion for martial arts. He set a positive example with his exemplary work ethic. He was admired for being true, honest, and genuine. Family came first to Jr. He took pride in being a protective and caring brother, father, and uncle. Jr enjoyed simple moments, like feeling the wind in his hair. He loved driving nice cars plus riding his bike and mopeds. Like he said, it was "cool man." A private service will be held at New Tacoma Cemetery. Jr will always be a beloved brother to May (Denise), John (Nikki), & Jean (Chris). He is forever Benny's father and a loving, humorous uncle to Ryan, Kara, Samantha, Alec, & Justin. He carries on in our hearts, with his loved ones protecting his memory just as he protected them.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 4, 2019