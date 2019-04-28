Crystal Rachelle Saulvester "My Little Belle" Crystal passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday March 31, 2019 due to natural causes. She was 47. She will always be remembered by her beautiful voice, smile, and welcoming personality. She leaves behind mother, Christine Larkin; father, Gerald Saulvester; dad, Don Brown; brother, Alan Cameron; brother-in-law, John Cottingham; son, David Carosa; daughter and son-in-law, Rachel and Abdullah Moawwad; and 3 grandbabies, Nathan, Natalie, and Melanie Moawwad. Crystal was a daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, friend, and most of all an angel. Crystal will forever remain in our hearts. The Milton Community will truly miss her where she worked at Safeway as a checker. She loved each and every one who went through her check stand, and especially her coworkers. We love you always and forever, sleep with the angels, "My Little Belle"

