Curtis A. Bump Curtis A. Bump, dearly loved son, brother, and father passed away on Wednesday, March 13th, 2019 at the age of 36. He was born in Groton, Connecticut on November 20th 1982 to David Bump and Gina (Hoose) Goucher. He was raised in Northern Illinois in the Chicago area and graduated from Warren Township High School, class of 2001. Soon after graduation, Curtis moved to the Pacific Northwest. He then received an Associate's Degree from Tacoma Community College in 2012. Curtis worked as a care provider for his stepdad, Bill Goucher. Curt had a caring heart and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He loved hanging out with family and friends, as well as spending time outdoors. Curtis especially loved Mt. Rainier. Curtis was preceded in death by his beloved family members: grandfathers Donald Bump and Rodney Hoose, uncle Roger Hoose, aunt Cindy Vasquez and cousin Bobby Hoose. Curtis is survived by: his father David A. Bump, mother Gina L. Goucher, sister Melissa D. Boos, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews. Curtis is also survived by his young daughter Mia, age three, who Curt said was "the best thing I've done in my life". Losing Curtis at such a young age was heartbreaking for his family. Curt will be forever missed.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 25, 2019