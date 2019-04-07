Curtis Geral Lemar Curtis Geral Lemar, 91, of Lakewood, WA passed away peacefully, March 28, 2019. Born January 23, 1928, to John and Helen Lemar, in Bigelow MO. Curtis was a retired Army veteran of 28 years, of which he was most proud. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Doris Lemar; his sister, Mizella Pearson of Weston, MO; his son James Lemar, of Lakewood; a daughter, Barbara Chambers, of Olympia; son, John Lemar, of Tacoma; two grandsons, James Cole Lemar and Chance Lemar; and great-grandson, Cayden Cash Lemar, born March 18 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jimmie Lemar. Curtis attended high school in Mound City, MO; graduating in 1945. After graduating he enlisted in the US Army. He met his future wife in Ft. Leavenworth, KA. They were married in 1951. After serving around the world, and two tours of duty in Vietnam, he was awarded the Bronze Star. Curtis retired at Ft Lewis WA in 1973. He was an avid coin and stamp collector. He enjoyed carpentry and spending time with his buddies having coffee at Burs Restaurant. An interment ceremony will be held at the Tahoma National Cemetery, Covington, WA. April 17, 2019, at 11:00 Remembrances may be shared at www.mountainviewtacoma.com

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 7, 2019