Curtis Marie Glaze Curtis Maris Glaze, 79, of Tacoma, WA passed away Tuesday, Feb 26, 2019, at St. Anthony's Hospital after a long progression of demen-tia. A Memorial Service will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 804 North State St. in Tacoma, WA. Ray Barth will officiate.The burial will be at New Tacoma Cemetery in University Place, WA. Mrs. Glaze was born May 22, 1939 in Memphis, Tennessee, a daughter of William and Catherine (Robinson) McDowell. Of the 12 siblings, only Leroy McDowell and Rose L. Graham remain. She married Eli S. Wall on May 23, 1963 in Memphis, Tennessee. He passed away Jan 18, 1983. She then married John Glaze on Aug 21, 1992. He passed away Jan 21, 1993. Surviving are a son, Terrell Jerome Wall of Tacoma and his two sons Tierra and Rakai; a daughter Tammy Yvette Davis of Snellville, Georgia and her husband Thomas and their two daughters Brittny and Jaelyn; son-in-law Wilbert III and grandson, Wilbert IV; son Sandy Lavale Wall of Boise, Idaho his daughter Sheray and son Sandy Jr. Curtis was baptized in 1971 and was a lifelong member of Jehovah's Wit-nesses. Mrs. Glaze worked in the banking industry for over twenty-five years and retired in 2003. Our mother loved to have gatherings and had a fun spirit and at times a house full of laughter.



