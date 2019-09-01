|
CWO 4 Donald B. Mathis CWO 4 Donald B. Mathis: was born 1 August 1928 in Oakland, California; passed from this life 20 August 2019 Tacoma Washington. Donald was pre-deceased by his beloved Mother Alice Anna Mathis, Father James Mathis, brothers Fred Mathis, Frank Mathis and Harry Young. Wives, Lorena, Jo Lue and Clara Mathis. He's survived by his Sisters Rita Owens and Coleen Laird. His son Dan Mathis and Dan's wife Linda Mathis, Grand Daughters Kimberly Walser and Angela Varela-Mathis. Great-Grandchildren, Olivia Varela-Mathis and husband Thomas Evens, Cynthia Phillips and Daniel Varela-Mathis. Great-Great Grandchildren Lily Evens and Angel Evens and many nieces and nephews. Donald spent his working life in government service; U.S. Cost Guard, U. S. Army and department of defense. Donald was laid to rest in a private service. This world will be a lesser place without him.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 1, 2019