|
|
Cynthia "Cindy" Christenson Cynthia "Cindy" Christen- son, 62, beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, and friend passed peacefully on May 3, 2019. Born to Harold and Jacqueline Ellison on May 16, 1956 in Tacoma, WA. She met her husband, Roger Christenson in 1985 and raised two girls, Amanda and Darcy. Cindy enjoyed the great outdoors with her family and friends, was known for her love of shopping and spending time with her family. Cindy is survived by her Mother, Brother, Husband, two daughters, and several cousins. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 8, 2019