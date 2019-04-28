|
Cynthia Epley Cynthia Keeton Epley, 56, died in her home in Sacramento, Calif. on April 13, 2019 of an apparent heart attack. She leaves behind her husband of 35 years, Mitchell Epley; and their daughter, Robin Epley, 29. Cynthia was born in Aberdeen, Wash. in 1962. She graduated from Wilson High School in Tacoma in 1981, and moved to Sacramento shortly thereafter with her husband. A celebration of Cynthia's life will be held June 1 at Taste of Tuscany in Sacramento.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 28, 2019