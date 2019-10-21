|
|
Cynthia McGrath Cynthia (Cindy) Louise McGrath passed into eternal peace on Oct 4th, 2019. She was born in Tacoma, WA on December 20th, 1948 to Leonard and Shirley McCarthy. She was the oldest of 3 children. She married Randy Foster and had 2 children, Keith and Scott. She survived Randy's passing until she met and married Gene McGrath in 1991. In 1998, after several years of living in Tacoma, they decided to start a new, 2nd life in Pahrump, NV. Together, their faith led them to Our Lady of the Valley Roman Catholic Church. It was into this church that they poured their faith and established new friends and a full life. After Gene's passing, Cindy met and fell in love with Bill Eilers. She and Bill traveled and enjoyed life! Cindy was always an inspiration to others around her. Her voice was always so caring and her attitude so optimistic. She was a beacon of light in her unwavering faith and indeed a blessing to all those that met and knew her. Cindy is survived by 4 children; Michelle McGrath Johnson, Keith Foster, TJ McGrath and Scott Foster; and 10 grandchildren; Tanner Mulcahey, Randy Foster, Kelliann Foster, Peyton Mulcahey, Kyle Johnson, Luke Johnson, Elise Mulcahey, Cole Johnson, Sophia Foster and Rowan Foster. She is having a celebration of life at CI Shenanigan's in Tacoma, WA on Saturday Nov 16th from 12-3pm for friends and family. Please contact Keith Foster at [email protected] for condolences and info.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 21, 2019