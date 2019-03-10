Resources More Obituaries for Cynthia Sommers-Verley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Cynthia Sommers-Verley

Obituary Condolences Flowers Cynthia Sommers-Verley After a period of processing and immeasurable grief, the children of Cynthia Sommers-Verley (Ebert) formally announce her peaceful passing on October 4th, 2018 at the age of 63 after an abbreviated and hard-fought battle with renal cancer. Cynthia was proceeded in death by her husband, Shane Verley, of Chehalis, WA. She is survived by her children, David (Rebecca), Vanessa (Tom), grandchildren Emerson, Oliver, Emilia, and brothers David and Daniel. Cynthia was born May 13th, 1955 in Burien, WA to parents Carl and Alice Ebert before moving to her childhood home of Puyallup, WA in 1959. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1973 and started professional runway modeling immediately afterwards. A journey that she lived until the birth of her first child, David, in 1978. She transitioned into the stay at home mom role well before welcoming Vanessa into the world in 1983. Cynthia found great joy as a mother and made her family the center of her universe. Later in life she co-owned a successful general contracting business with then husband, Andreas, in Gig Harbor, WA. Upon becoming and empty nester, Cynthia devoted her time to various charitable causes and outreach programs, with her love of children turning into years as a professional nanny. She married her late husband, Shane in 2001, and resided in Chehalis until her passing. Our mom was just a cool lady. She had a wicked, sarcastic, and often absurd sense of humor ensuring laughs and love were in abundance. Rarely would she not seize on an opportunity to innocently prank or embarrass us in front of our friends. A personal favorite was telling wedding guests that she wanted to bury David in the backyard as a teenager and that she was surprised that she didn't do it. There were so many nights up late, holding our sides, tears streaming from our eyes, laughing hysterically at something utterly ridiculous. Oh the goofy songs, sayings, and stories that we still tell to enthusiastically to this day. Our family had memes before memes became what they are today. However, mom was more than a funny soul. She cared for, engaged, and gave to the needy, the victimized, and the outcast. There are too many stories of mom anonymously "taking care" of things such as buying school clothes and supplies for families that she knew needed help. We recall multiple incidents of people in public not having adequate funds to complete a transaction. Mom, knew that feeling of embarrassment full well, and felt it was her "duty" to help the person out no questions asked. It was her way of showing love and hoping that energy would be paid forward. Those funny and altruistic streaks live in us today and for that we are so thankful. Mom had a way of emotionally disarming people and treating them like they're old friends, often using her humor as a means of making personal connections and fostering inclusion. Alternatively, mom was intensely private and cherished her extended periods of alone time cozied up with her faithful dachshund and a true crime book. Our little family is devastated and still cannot fully accept her loss. We were her world and her presence still looms large in ours. Mom would often say that our family unit was small but mighty. She passed on valuable lessons to us and we will pass her legacy onto our children and show them the fun and love that we received. She was our mom. Oh and one more thing for herRoller coaster! A private memorial for Cynthia was held in Olympia, WA at noon on Saturday, March 9th.

