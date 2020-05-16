Judith D. Hash Judith D. Hash, 84, was born June 26, 1935 to Madeline and Harry McMillan in Tacoma, WA and passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. Judy graduated from Stadium High and a short time after graduation she married her high school sweetheart, Chuck Mckee of Tacoma. Judy is survived by her two daughters, Cynthia C. Mckee and Pamela D. Coleman; along with her 3 grandchildren, Amy Mckee, Lindsey Mckee, and Cameron Coleman. Mom was a very strong and kind person. She had a great sense of humor. Mom was always willing to lend an ear, and no matter what the issue or problem, she would always come up with a supportive response to help you. She was a proud, beautiful, and intelligent woman. Mom -Nanny (Nan's) will be missed. Lord, bless our mother. Grant her your mercy and peace and lead her to your loving embrace.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store