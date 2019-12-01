|
|
D. Larry LaPorte D. Larry LaPorte (2/27/1935-11/25/2019) passed away, surrounded by his loving family. He lived a wonderful life. He was born in Tacoma, attended Holy Rosary grade school, Bellarmine High School, and Seattle University. He is survived by Jewel Lee LaPorte, his beloved wife of 52 years, his five children and their spouses, eleven grandchildren, five siblings and their spouses, nieces, nephews, and friends, and he was surely welcomed into heaven by his mother, father, and three older brothers. Larry had a zest for life and loved everyone who entered his. A retired high school counselor, Larry had enormous kindness, humor, and integrity. In private life, he prioritized his faith and his family. He loved riding his bike, teaching, learning, fishing, gardening, and playing with grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to charities close to his heart, including the Maryknoll Brothers, Children of Vinh Son Orphanage Inc., or a . Written memories would be meaningful. A rosary will be said on Wednesday, December 4, at 7 pm at Becks. Funeral on Thursday, December 5 at 11 am at Holy Rosary Edmonds.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 1, 2019