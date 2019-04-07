Dale A. Phillips Dale A. Phillips of Puyallup has passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019 at the age of 93. He was born in Tenino, WA on March 8, 1926 to Dave and Blanche Phillips. Locally well-known Dr. Wichman was the physician attending his birth. Dale had one brother, Dave, and two sisters, Frances and Verna, all preceding him in death. Dale was a survivor of WWII and the Korean War in the Navy, serving as a Yeoman and having achieved rank of Chief Petty Officer. He was a captain in the Civil Air Patrol as Financial Officer. Dale was Vice President of Wells Fargo Bank headquarters in Seattle, having begun his 35-year service as a teller. He was an active figure in the Seattle and Tacoma banking community for many years and gave Bill Gates his first business loan. He was also an active member of his community as president of the Westside Kiwanis Club in Tacoma, president of the Westside Boys Club, and a member of St. Ann Catholic Church of Tacoma. Dale graduated from Tenino High School and UW with a master's degree first in his class and "Top of Excellence" on the Honor Roll at the University of Washington School of Banking. Dale is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Anna Mae. He is survived and remembered by his daughter, Michele Wilson; son, Keith Phillips; stepson, William Parkinson; stepdaughters, Barbie Booth and Robbie Rennie; stepson, Patrick Welch (deceased); granddaughter, Gracie Wilson; grandsons, Micheal Sundstrom and Nathan Parkinson; best cousin and friend, James Misner; and many nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at New Tacoma Cemetery in University Place, WA.



