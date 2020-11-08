1/1
Dr. Dale E. Seastrom
{ "" }
October 10, 2020
Leland, North Carolina - Dr. Dale E. Seastrom, 80, of Leland, NC, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on October 10, 2020. He had moved to Leland after spending the previous 25 years in Reston, VA.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Karen "Kim" (Modie); his son Alan; his sisters Anita Thompson and Jayne Lytle; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Dale, born in 1939, in Tacoma, WA, is the son of the late Carl and Helga (Forslund) Seastrom. He attended Stadium High School. Dale graduated from the University of Washington, Seattle, in 1961 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He also attended Stanford University, graduating in 1973 with a Ph.D. in Industrial Engineering.
Entering the Air Force in 1962, Dale spent 23 years in service to his country and retired with the rank of Colonel. Following his military career he went to work in the Aerospace Industry, retiring in 2001 from Lockheed Martin as Vice President of Marketing, Air Traffic Management Division.
A long-time sailor, Dale spent many happy hours sailing his beloved Monarch on the Chesapeake Bay. In his retirement, he earned his Coast Guard Captain's license and went on to enjoy a 10-year career as a DUCK Captain and tour guide in Washington, DC, and on the Potomac River.
When not spending time on the water, Dale pursued his love of art glass. He worked first with stained glass and then took up warm glass.
Because of the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, at www.jdrf.com

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Wilmington Funeral & Cremation - Village Road Chapel
525 Village Rd.
Leland, NC 28451
910-383-3511
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
November 6, 2020
We met Dale when we bought their beloved Monarch. He was gracious and kind, teaching us about the boat which he had taken such care of. He was generous with his knowledge and enthusiasm, a true gentleman and a fine captain. We send our sincere condolences to Kim and Alan.
Sharon and Mike Crothers
Friend
October 25, 2020
A fine friend and a gentleman who’s sense of humor and curmudgeoness will be very missed. Sail on, dear Dale.
Jan and Bill
Jan and Bill Epstein
Friend
October 19, 2020
So sad to hear of Dale's passing. We still remember him as friend, sailor and Commodore and talk about him, especially when onboard his beloved Monarch sailboat. Rest in peace our good friend!
(Photo from January 2004)
Carl & Sue Reitz
Friend
October 15, 2020
Dale was a true gentleman and a great neighbor. We enjoyed the time
we spent with him. He will be in a peaceful place. May he rest in Heaven.
Grace and Peter Grieves
Neighbor
