Dr. Dale E. Seastrom
October 10, 2020
Leland, North Carolina - Dr. Dale E. Seastrom, 80, of Leland, NC, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on October 10, 2020. He had moved to Leland after spending the previous 25 years in Reston, VA.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Karen "Kim" (Modie); his son Alan; his sisters Anita Thompson and Jayne Lytle; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Dale, born in 1939, in Tacoma, WA, is the son of the late Carl and Helga (Forslund) Seastrom. He attended Stadium High School. Dale graduated from the University of Washington, Seattle, in 1961 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He also attended Stanford University, graduating in 1973 with a Ph.D. in Industrial Engineering.
Entering the Air Force in 1962, Dale spent 23 years in service to his country and retired with the rank of Colonel. Following his military career he went to work in the Aerospace Industry, retiring in 2001 from Lockheed Martin as Vice President of Marketing, Air Traffic Management Division.
A long-time sailor, Dale spent many happy hours sailing his beloved Monarch on the Chesapeake Bay. In his retirement, he earned his Coast Guard Captain's license and went on to enjoy a 10-year career as a DUCK Captain and tour guide in Washington, DC, and on the Potomac River.
When not spending time on the water, Dale pursued his love of art glass. He worked first with stained glass and then took up warm glass.
Because of the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, at www.jdrf.com