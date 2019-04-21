Home

Dale F. Chappell 1943-2019 Dale will be remembered as a great dad, a fun "Papa", and a loving husband. He served his country in the U.S. Army, after graduating from Ballard High School. Achieving an honorable discharge from the military as a Spec. 5, Dale worked at Boeing for about a year. He went on from Boeing to work for United Parcel Service for 33 years. He loved his job and was an honored and highly respected UPS driver. Dale leaves behind his wife, Lynn (Linda) of 53 years, his loving son Douglas (wife, Valerie), grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Kristin, and Benjamin. Dale's son, Darrin, preceded him in death in 1996. God bless you Dale. We hope you find peace and love with Darrin, Sharon and your mom and dad. P.S. (From Doug) I love you dad! Private graveside service no gathering after service. Donations in memory of Dale to .
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 21, 2019
