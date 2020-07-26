Dale Moe Dale James Moe was born on July 11th, 1948 in Grafton N.D. to Edwin and Cecelia Moe. He passed away March 31st, 2020 at his home in Lakebay, WA. In 1962 his family moved to Mount Lake Terrace. Dale graduated from Mount Lake Terrace High School in 1966. He joined the U.S. Army in 1968 and was honorably discharged in 1970 as a Sergeant. He was a general contractor and owned his own business. He became a friend of Bill W. in 1990 and had 30 years of sobriety. Dale met Lynne, the love of his life, in 1990 and they married in 1991 at Maple Valley Presbyterian Church. He sang in the church choir and on the praise team for 25 years. He was an elder in the Presbyterian Church. Dale most enjoyed spending time with his wife, and children, Caleb and Rochelle. Dale adored his grand daughter Maliyah. Dale and Lynne enjoyed many things together, motorcycle riding, boating, vacationing in their motorhome and seeing other parts of the world. Dale had many friends and was known for his big smile and sense of humor. He left a huge mark on this world and will be forever missed. He is survived by beloved wife Lynne Moe, children Caleb Levesque and Rochelle Levesque (Gregory Smith) and granddaughter Maliyah Levesque Smith. Brothers Dean Moe, Allen Moe. Preceded in death by Mother Cecelia Jiskra Moe, Father Edwin William Moe and brother Ardell Moe. Services will be held at Chapel Hill Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Gig Harbor at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 16th. Social distancing and masks required. Donations may be made to VFW.



