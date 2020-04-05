|
Dale Orville Hemphill January 7, 1932 - March 26, 2020 Dale O Hemphill, 88, of Gig Harbor, Washington, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020. Though an unexpected and heartbreaking loss, we were comforted that he was home, in his favorite chair, with a book in his hands. He is survived by his daughter, Nicci ( Brian), sister, Peggy Haugen, grandchildren Chris, Jenna (Philip), Chelsea (Kristoffer) and great grandchildren, Elsie and Gabe. He was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey, his son, Scott and parents, Orville and Dena. Dale was born in Bremerton, Wa. and later moved to Gig Harbor with his family. He attended Peninsula High School and was the typical mischievous teenager with many pranks and fun! After he graduated, he joined the Air Force and eventually ended up in Chester, England. There, he met Audrey, the love of his life. After many a night out dancing, and various romantic escapades, the two were married in Audrey's hometown of Mold, N. Wales. After another year, they returned to Gig Harbor where Dale decided to join his Dad in the family business in Purdy, "Hemphill Radio and TV." He was known for his "gift of gab", passion for reading, skiing, pickleball, golf, whittling, cribbage, dancing and of course his love of Scotch! His generosity, kindness, loyalty, honesty, continued support, reliability, and big smile will be missed. His biggest passion was,of course, Audey, as he was hers. As a couple they were unstoppable, filled with humility, beautiful humor and love. He loved their time together in Palm Springs and the friendships they shared for many years, both there and in Gig Harbor. An unforgettable, fun filled time for all! Our comfort comes from knowing they are once again dancing together. We will miss him with all of our hearts, as we do her. A celebration of his life will happen when gathering becomes safe for all. If you wish to make a contribution in his honor, please donate to your favorite cause.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 5, 2020