Dale V. Houg Dale Houg, 75, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, went home to the Lord on July 27, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Dale was born October 5, 1944, in Wolf Point, Montana, the fourth of five sons. He was raised in the Benrud community north of Wolf Point attending a one-room country school and working on the family farm. The Pacific Northwest became his new home when he attended Pacific Lutheran University, graduating in 1967. Graduate studies at the University of Wyoming were interrupted by a tour of duty in Vietnam. After military service, he returned to Tacoma and began a long career in banking starting with the Bank of California and later with Western Community Bank. In 1990, Dale began a second career as a partner in Alpine Equipment Rentals based in Kirkland, Washington, until his retirement. He lived a life of faith, love, and generosity. Dale loved the Northwest and the family's beach home on Case Inlet, but he was forever Montana's son. His ashes will be returned to the Montana prairie. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Kay, his son and daughter-in-law Jon and Emily Houg of University Place, his daughter and son-in-law Kristin and Steve Bowden of Boston, his precious grandson Cole Bowden, his brother Doug Houg (Royal) of Poplar, Montana, and his brothers-in-law Richard Evans and David Evans (Karen) along with many nieces and nephews. Brothers Loren, Larry, and Bruce predeceased him. Join us for a virtual on-line memorial service and celebration of life on August 22, 2020, at 4:00 on the St. Mark's Lutheran Church's website's Facebook page at smlutheran.org
. Memorial donations can be sent to St. Mark's Lutheran Church by The Narrows or a charity of choice
.