Dale W. Platt Dale Weston Platt (87) was born in Colfax, WA on May 15, 1932. He passed away, memorably, on palindrome day, 02/02/2020. Dale spent 10 years in Sitka, Alaska, where his father taught school, before moving to Tacoma, where he lived for the past 78 years. After serving as a cryptographic specialist during the Korean War, he graduated from the College of Puget Sound (U.P.S.) and married Sue (Kohler). He then began a 37-year teaching career with Tacoma Public Schools, where he served as a beloved history and English teacher at Gault Junior High, and as its inspirational basketball coach for 28 of those years. Active in athletics, he participated in baseball, basketball and golf. Baseball was his favorite. Dale earned seven varsity baseball letters at Stadium High and the College of Puget Sound. He also played for the U.S. Army in the Caribbean while stationed in Panama, and later in the Midnight Sun League in Fairbanks, Alaska. In Tacoma he played on four semi-pro championship teams Busch's Drive-In and Stanley's Shoemen in the City League and Busch's Drive-In and Western State in the Valley League. Dale was especially proud of being selected captain of the Stadium High Cross State League Champions, being named to the All-Conference Team at C.P.S. and being chosen to the Caribbean Command All-Star Team in Panama. For many years Dale was an active member of the Allenmore Men's Golf Club, serving as president in 1966. His golf exploits included winning the Pacific Northwest Left-Handers Championship (record score seven under par), the Elks Club title and scoring a hole-in-one five times. Dale was a member of the Tacoma Elks, served on the Board of the WEAC, and was president of Kappa Sigma Fraternity and the Letterman's Club in college. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Sue; three daughters, Marci Platt (Sun Valley, ID), Teri Platt (Gig Harbor, WA) and Kristi Platt (Seattle, WA); his sister Marilyn Dingler (Bruce) (Central Point, OR); and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, Glenwood and May Platt; sister, Judy Anderson; and brother, Clarence Platt. At Dale's request, there will be no service.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 16, 2020