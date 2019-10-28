|
Dale Waagan Passed on October 7, 2019 at the age of 64. Proceeded in death by his Father, Henry C. Waagan, his Mother Elaine D. High, Stepfather Gerald High, Brothers William High and David High. Survived by Brothers Rex High and John High. Sisters Rose Talley, Charmaine Lantz, Patricia Keller and Jerianne Jacobs. And many nieces and nephews. He will be remembered as a loving son and brother who loved spending time with family and friends. He was a huge fan of Elvis and WWE Wrestling. Memorial Services will be held on November 8, 2019 @ 11:00 am. Edwards Memorial Funeral Home 11020 South Tacoma Way Lakewood Wa 98449.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 28, 2019