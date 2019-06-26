Dallas Batka Redford Dallas Batka Redford, a Gig Harbor resident since 1997, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019. She was born in Tacoma on October 28, 1942. Dallas was preceded in death by her parents, John and Eileen Batka, and her brother James Batka. Dallas and Arthur were married on June 27, 1964 in Tacoma. They recently celebrated 54 years of marriage. Family members include her husband, Arthur of Gig Harbor; son, Stephen Redford and his wife, Lori of Gig Harbor; daughter, Shannon Redford Burkhalter and husband, John of Kirkland; and daughter, Nicola Redford Norris and husband, Brett of Snoqualmie; grandchildren, Karin, Ingrid, Peter, Emree Dallas, Jack, Jake and Addison; sisters, Dana Fristad, and Michele Maitland and husband, Bill. Dallas attended Visitation Elementary School, Aquinas Academy High School, Pacific Lutheran University, TCC and Fort Steilacoom CC. Dallas with her husband were owners of Redford Honey Buckets until 1982. For many years she was an active volunteer for Greater Lakes Mental Health, Western State Hospital, and Children's Home Society. Dallas would do anything for her family. She was an incredibly loving mother and grandmother, and the ultimate hostess when entertaining guests. Dallas loved books! She spent days at local bookstores. She was the book woman. Throughout her life, she had a love for travel going on trips and cruises with family. Dallas would take special trips with her children and grandchildren, including an annual Hawaii trip for husband, Art's birthday. Dallas had a dream of living part-time in Henley on Thames. After trying it one summer, she said "I miss my family too much." When they weren't traveling, Dallas enjoyed going out to eat and evenings at the movies. She loved special occasions like Christmas and the 4th of July. Dallas fought a courageous battle with MS with grace and positivity. A funeral outside of Mass will be held July 1st, Monday 11:00 a.m. at St Nicholas Catholic Church in Gig Harbor followed by a reception in the church reception hall. After the reception a Graveside Service will be held at Haven of Rest Memorial Park. Please visit www.havenrest.com for more service details and to leave the family condolences. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the MS Society or .

