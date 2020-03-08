|
Dan Amos Swaney Dan Amos Swaney was born in Longview, WA on September 18th, 1945 to Naoma Elaine (Hazzard) and Harold Winfield Swaney. He died peacefully on February 27, 2020 in Tacoma, WA after battling numerous health challenges. He was 74. Dan enjoyed a "Leave it to Beaver" childhood during the 50's in Kalama and North Bend, WA., fishing and spending time with his pals. As a teenager, he moved with his family to Snoqualmie Pass where his father worked for the Washington State Department of Transportation and they lived in a home along I-90 where the Wildlife Bridge now stands. The proximity to the plump trout in the Yakima River made this move tolerable. He graduated from Easton High School in 1963. Dan served his country in the United States Air Force in Alaska, Vietnam and Thailand, being honorably discharged in 1967. He worked in the automotive industry in the Tacoma area for over 45 years where he enjoyed making customers into friends and was known as "The Grumpy Curmudgeon" by his colleagues. On 7/7/07, Dan married Sheila Krug and they enjoyed gardening, home improvement projects, cooking and watching the antics of their dogs, The Aussie Posse. Dan is survived by his loving wife, Sheila Swaney, his dear son, John Winfield from a previous marriage, a sister, Susan Richmond (Jim) of Yakima, WA L, a granddaughter, Austyn Thorsen and numerous beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. Dan's life was also enriched by three good friends, Ted Mundy, Jim Fink and Jim Swanner. Besides his father and mother, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Jack and Raymond, who have already checked out heaven's fishing spots. Military services will be held on Thursday, March 12 at 12:30 pm at Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 SE 240th St., Kent, WA 98042. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Puppies Behind Bars, 212-680-9562, 263 W 38th St, 4th Floor, NY, NY 10018.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 8, 2020