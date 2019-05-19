|
Danial Tudor Danial Lee Tudor was born April 12, 1954 and passed suddenly at his home on April 8, 2019. Dan was an adventurer, a tree-planter, a mountain man, and an innovator. He spent time in Alaska working on the pipeline and eventually retired as a plumbing foreman. Dan enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing, hunting, shooting guns, burning rubber, and spending time with his family. He was active in the Cowlitz Fisheries Technical Committee where he made his voice heard about the decline in local salmon population. Dan is survived by his wife Judy, daughters Johanna, Sara, Lynne, and his grandchildren. Dan was a big man with a big heart and he leaves a big empty space in the lives of those who love him. A celebration of his life will be held June 9th 2019 at 203 Tacoma Ave S. Tacoma WA from 1-4.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 19, 2019