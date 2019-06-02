Daniel (Dani) A. Nyman Daniel (Dani) A. Nyman, 35 of Tacoma passed away at his home on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Dani was born on July 19, 1983 in Morton, Washington and was the son of Carolyn (Carey) White Nyman and Dave Nyman. Dani's family, along with his many friends, has lost a very special and loving son, brother and uncle. In his youth, he was a talented musician, actor and fierce advocate of LGBTQ organizations for teens. Later in life, his passions included his friends, his art, gardening and his dogs, Robot and Little Man. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Along with his parents, Dani is survived by his brother, Doug Nyman, and his nephew, Adrian Nyman. A memorial service to celebrate Dani's life will be held on Saturday, June 22, at 11:30AM in the Aspen Chapel at Mountain View Memorial Park, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood, WA. In lieu of flowers, Dani's family has requested that memorials be directed to . Dani was a very casual person so please come as you are and be comfortable.

