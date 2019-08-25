|
Daniel C Lincoln Jr Daniel C Lincoln Jr passed away peacefully at home Saturday, August 17, 2019 surrounded by his family and dog after fighting a lengthy battle with brain cancer. Dan was born May 2, 1943 in Tacoma, WA and lived in the surrounding area his entire life. He attended Franklin Pierce HS and graduated from Stadium HS in 1961. He was preceded in death by his mother Marie, father Daniel, and daughter Rachelle. Dan is survived by his wife and best friend Debbie, sons Daniel III and Chris Burnside (Anne), daughters Amanda Soto (Eddie) and Denise Kimball, and grandchildren Sarah, Naomi, Miriam, Alysia, Jayden, Hannah, Chloe, and Charles. Sister Marie Miller (Bob) and brother Glenn Lincoln (Jackie), numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, and many friends and business associates. Dan began his career as a cabinet maker and a carpenter while still attending high school. He began working at Lincoln Construction in 1968 as a quality control officer at the inflight kitchen at McChord AFB, and in 1982 he became President of the company. Working side by side for 30 years with his uncle, Roger Lincoln, they oversaw many projects such as schools, prisons, government, and military facilities. He often said "if you live in it, we don't work on it". There were many highlights in his career, but the three-room tree house for the Weyerhaeuser company (1974) and the restoration of the WA State Capitol rotunda (1986) were standouts. Dan viewed the Capitol building project as not just another job, but rather a work of art. He carried on the construction business after Roger retired until selling the business to Jeff and Jamie Tiegs. Jeff and Jaime have continued the tradition of Lincoln Construction and have preserved the Lincoln legacy in the construction business. In 1980 Dan proudly received his private pilot license and told many stories of his adventures. Dan served in the community and worked to make it a better place for all. He was a member of the Associated General Contractors southern district (AGC) which he joined September 1987 and served in many capacities such as government affairs, labor relations, and the safety team. He served as President of the southern district in 1992. Governor Gary Locke appointed Dan to the School District Project Review Board, which he served on from 2003 to 2006. Dan and Debbie loved to travel the world. In daily life and while travelling, they were ideal companions. Despite the challenges of Dan's battle with cancer, they were able to visit a few more countries together due to the loving care and determination from Debbie. Dan loved his family and provided for them unconditionally. He was also deeply committed to his community. He will be remembered for being hardworking, determined, and saying exactly what was on his mind. He will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ST. Charles Borromeo or AGC Education Foundation. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday September 6, 2019 at 3pm at Marymount in Spanaway.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 25, 2019